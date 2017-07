July 27 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp

* Fluidigm and Ascendas Genomics announce strategic partnership to develop microfluidic molecular diagnostics in China

* Fluidigm Corp - under terms of partnership, Ascendas Genomics will develop and commercialize molecular diagnostic systems and assays in China

* Fluidigm Corp - Ascendas will develop the systems and assays using microfluidic technologies included in Fluidigm Biomark HD and Juno Systems