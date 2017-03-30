FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Fluor says currently party to two subcontracts with Westinghouse Electric
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fluor says currently party to two subcontracts with Westinghouse Electric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* Fluor - currently party to 2 subcontracts with Westinghouse Electric Co to manage construction, construction workforce at nuclear power plant projects

* Nuclear Power Plant projects are in Georgia and south Carolina

* Fluor Corp - on March 29, 2017, Westinghouse filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in United States bankruptcy court, southern district of New York

* Fluor Corp - Fluor continues to work on projects at both sites at request of owners

* Expects that co will be compensated by owners of projects for previous and ongoing work at both projects Source text: (bit.ly/2oe4KXp) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.