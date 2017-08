Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp

* Fluor selected for BHP's south flank mining project in Australia

* Fluor Corp - Fluor will book undisclosed contract value in Q3 of 2017

* Fluor Corp - ‍awarded project, construction management services contract by BHP for south flank iron ore project in Pilbara region of Western Australia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: