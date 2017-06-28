BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
June 28 Fluor Corp
* Fluor signs Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden
* Fluor Corp - Signed MOU with Saudi Arabian Mining Company to support future Ma'aden projects located within and outside kingdom of Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services