July 7 Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd

* Flyht Aerospace Solutions - amended operating demand loan with Canadian Chartered Bank to increase borrowing availability to C$1.5 million from C$250,000

* Flyht Aerospace Solutions - proceeds to be used to support short-term cash needs from increasing trade receivables, inventory requirements from growing sales