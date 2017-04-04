FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-FMC Corp says in connection with purchase agreement with DuPont, co entered into commitment letters - SEC Filing
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FMC Corp says in connection with purchase agreement with DuPont, co entered into commitment letters - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - FMC Corp:

* On March 27, 2017, in connection with purchase agreement with DuPont, co entered into commitment letters with Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* Under terms, commitment party will provide for, among other things, commitment of a $1.5 billion 364-day bridge term loan

* Under terms, commitment party will provide to co in certain circumstances, a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, $750 million term loan facility Source text: (bit.ly/2oWpm2T) Further company coverage:

