May 2 FMC Corp
* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $596 million, down 2 percent
versus Q1 '16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.92
* FMC Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.60
excluding items
* FMC Corp - FMC expects adjusted earnings per share to be
in range of $2.20 to $2.60 for full year 2017
* FMC Corp - Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is
forecast to be in range of $325 million to $365 million for FMC
lithium
* FMC Corp - FMC's full year outlook for AG Solutions is
unchanged
* FMC Corp - For 2017, full-year segment revenue is
expected to be approximately $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion for
FMC agricultural solutions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: