EU mergers and takeovers (July 3)
BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 3 FNAC DARTY SA:
* STARTS PRESENCE IN ANTILLES-GUYANE ZONE WITH FIRST STORE IN GUADELOUPE Source text: bit.ly/2th8YgF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Tan Lay Hian resigns as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2siCPDY) Further company coverage: