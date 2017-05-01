FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for FMX101 in moderate to severe acne
May 1, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for FMX101 in moderate to severe acne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for fmx101 in moderate to severe acne

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals ltd- commencement of 3(rd) phase 3 trial planned mid 2017; submittal of nda planned in h2-2018

* Foamix pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for fmx101 in moderate to severe acne

* Foamix pharmaceuticals ltd- pooled analyses of phase 3 data show additional statistically significant effects on primary and secondary efficacy endpoints

* Foamix pharmaceuticals - if results will be positive, trial is expected to form basis for a nda which company plans to submit in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

