BRIEF-Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101

March 27 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals - in intent-to-treat analysis, FMX101 demonstrated statistical significance compared to vehicle on both co-primary endpoints in trial 05

* Foamix - in intent-to-treat analysis, FMX101 did not demonstrate statistical significance on one of two co-primary endpoints in trial 04

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - FMX101 was generally safe and well-tolerated