FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals - in intent-to-treat analysis, FMX101 demonstrated statistical significance compared to vehicle on both co-primary endpoints in trial 05

* Foamix - in intent-to-treat analysis, FMX101 did not demonstrate statistical significance on one of two co-primary endpoints in trial 04

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - FMX101 was generally safe and well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.