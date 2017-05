April 27 Focus Home Interactive SAS:

* FY operating income EUR 9.2 million versus EUR 8.9 million year ago

* FY net income group share EUR 5.9 million versus EUR 5.6 million year ago

* Q1 revenue EUR 14.0 million, up by 55 percent

* Is confidently displaying its ambition to grow in 2017