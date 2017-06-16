June 16 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Gio2 Hong Kong Holdings plans to unload entire 6.8 percent stake in the company within six months

* Says shareholder Power Star Holdings (Hongkong) plans to unload entire 7.4 percent stake in the company within six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sG5Hts; bit.ly/2ry3QqN

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)