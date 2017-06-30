June 30Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4.08 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute four new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on July 5

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XPx8TG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)