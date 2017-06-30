UPDATE 3-Micron forecasts strong quarter on cloud and mobile demand
June 30Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4.08 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute four new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on July 5
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
June 29 Micron Technology Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by improved prices of memory chips used in computing systems and smartphones amid tight supply.