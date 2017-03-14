FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fogo De Chão Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
March 14, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fogo De Chão Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc

* Fogo de chao inc sees 2017 company-owned comparable restaurant sales of -0.5% to 0.5%

* Fogo de chão, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue $80.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 to $0.95

* Fogo de chao inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $26 million to $30 million

* Sees 2017 total revenue of $315 million to $320 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $318.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fogo de chao inc sees 2017 restaurant contribution margin of 28.8% to 29.2%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

