BRIEF-Folkestone enters deal to acquire land from BWP Trust

* Folkestone enters agreement to acquire land from bwp trust,BWP

* Entered into agreements with BWP Trust to acquire 1.0 hectare of land

* Deal for circa $70 million

* Also entered into its fourth joint venture with Wwilmac properties to expand its exposure to enterprise park developments

* Cco and Wilmac to develop a further 2.2 hectares of folkestone's land at Altona North into 76 office/warehouse mews with end value of circa $28 million