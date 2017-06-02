FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Folkestone enters deal to acquire land from BWP Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Folkestone Ltd:

* Folkestone enters agreement to acquire land from bwp trust,BWP

* Entered into agreements with BWP Trust to acquire 1.0 hectare of land

* Deal for circa $70 million

* Also entered into its fourth joint venture with Wwilmac properties to expand its exposure to enterprise park developments

* Cco and Wilmac to develop a further 2.2 hectares of folkestone's land at Altona North into 76 office/warehouse mews with end value of circa $28 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

