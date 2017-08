March 8 (Reuters) - Folkestone Ltd:

* Folkestone's oxley fund sells asset-flk.ax

* Folkestone real estate income fund at oxley to sell asset and wind-up fund

* Centre has been sold for $43.5 million

* Folkestone says unitholders voted in favour of sale of fund's sole asset, station at oxley, and wind-up fund.

