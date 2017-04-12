BRIEF-Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-K filing
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
April 12 Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) versus 1.19 billion euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 291.9 million euros versus 265.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 222.5 million euros
* Remains optomistic that 2017 results will be positive
Source text: bit.ly/2p6c6fv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.