May 9 (Reuters) - Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA:

* SAYS CHAIRMAN DIMITRIOS KOUTSOLIOUTSOS ACQUIRED 1.2 MILLION COMMON REGISTERED SHARES (1.7 PERCENT)

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF THE DISPOSAL OF SHARES, DIMITRIOS KOUTSOLIOUTSOS HOLDS 34.4 PERCENT STAKE

* THE TRANSACTION AMOUNTED TO EUR 23 MILLION, (EUR 20.0 PER SHARE)

Source text: bit.ly/2qO12Vl

