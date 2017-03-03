FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Murs launches capital increase with preferential subscription rights of about 200 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Murs SCA:

* Launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights of approximately 200 million euros ($210.46 million)

* Proceeds of capital increase are intended to finance a portion of the acquisition of portfolio of 19 hotels in Spain for an amount of 542 million euros

* The capital increase will give rise to the issue of 9,262,995 new shares at the unit price of 21.60 euros, for a gross amount of 200,080,692 euros.

* The listing period for preferential subscription rights will be from March 6, 2017 to March 15, 2017 included

* The subscription period will run from March 8 to March 17, 2017 inclusive Source text: bit.ly/2m2iQao Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9503 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

