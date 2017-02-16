FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions FY rental revenue at 893 million euros, up by 4.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions Sa:

* FY recurring net income up by 7 percent to 356 million euros ($377.64 million) (euros 5.27 per share)

* FY EPRA NAV up by 13 percent to 6.0 billion euros (euros 86.8 per share)

* FY value of portfolio 19 billion euros, up by 1.5 billion euros yoy

* Sees growth of 2.3 percent of dividend, 4.40 euros per share in 2017

* FY occupancy rate of 96.7 percent

* Sees objective of growth in recurring net income 2017 greater than 5 percent

* FY rental revenue 893 million euros, up by 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

