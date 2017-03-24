March 24 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Global dairy update march 2017

* Fonterra confirmed its forecast farmgate milk price under the quarterly dira update at $6.00/kgms.

* Total new zealand milk production for January was down 1% compared to the same month last year

* Australia production in December decreased 4% compared to the same month last year

* Total New Zealand dairy exports in December decreased 4% compared to the same month the previous year

* Fonterra's forecast New Zealand milk collection for the 2016/17 season has been revised to 1,515 million kgms