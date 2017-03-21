FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fonterra posts HY net profit after tax of NZ$418 mln, up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Fonterra:

* Interim dividend of 20 cents per share - to be paid in april

* Sees 2017 forecast farmgate milk price $6.00 per kgms

* Sees 2017 forecast cash payout $6.40 after retentions

* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) NZ$418 million, up 2%

* HY revenue $9.2 billion, up 5%

* "See some challenges and opportunities ahead in second half"

* FY revised forecast earnings per share range of 45 to 55 cents

* For FY "continuing to have confidence in achieving a target dividend of 40 cents per share"

* "Are well on track to achieve our target of an additional 400 million LME to higher value products by year end"

* "Fundamentals of dairy are strong but there will be ongoing volatility in our global markets"

* "Co-operative will continue to offer a dividend reinvestment plan"

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

