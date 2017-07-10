BRIEF-Amazon expands with new fulfillment center in Orlando
* Amazon expands with new fulfillment center in Orlando, creating 1,500 new full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Provides capital notes interest rate reset notice
* Interest rate payable on notes has been reset from 4.38 pct per annum to 4.15 pct per annum
* The new base rate is 1.95 pct and margin remains at 2.20 pct
* Next quarterly interest payment on notes is due to be made on 10 October 2017 to those holders registered on 29 Sept
* Newinterest rate will apply until 10 July 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon expands with new fulfillment center in Orlando, creating 1,500 new full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.