July 10 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :

* ‍Provides capital notes interest rate reset notice​

* Interest rate payable on notes has been reset from 4.38 pct per annum to 4.15 pct per annum​

* The new base rate is 1.95 pct and margin remains at 2.20 pct

* Next quarterly interest payment on notes is due to be made on 10 October 2017 to those holders registered on 29 Sept

* Newinterest rate will apply until 10 July 2018​