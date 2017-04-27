BRIEF-Fonterra says NZ milk production in February was down 3 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Fonterra :

* Total New Zealand milk production in February was down 3 pct compared to the same month last year

* Fonterra's milk collection across New Zealand for 10 months to 31 March reached 1,342 million kgms

* Fonterra's milk collection across Australia for nine months to 31 March reached 97 million kgms, 2.1 million kgms lower than last season

* "We are well on track to achieve our target of an additional 400 million LME to higher value products by year end"

* "China dairy imports increased 41 pct, or 58,000 mt, in February"