4 months ago
BRIEF-Fonterra says NZ milk production in February was down 3 pct
April 27, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fonterra says NZ milk production in February was down 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Fonterra :

* Total New Zealand milk production in February was down 3 pct compared to the same month last year

* Fonterra's milk collection across New Zealand for 10 months to 31 March reached 1,342 million kgms

* Fonterra's milk collection across Australia for nine months to 31 March reached 97 million kgms, 2.1 million kgms lower than last season

* "We are well on track to achieve our target of an additional 400 million LME to higher value products by year end"

* "China dairy imports increased 41 pct, or 58,000 mt, in February" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

