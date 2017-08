Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd:

* Total New Zealand milk production for December was down 3 pct

* Jan Fonterra Australia milk collection 10.3 million kgms versus 10.6 million kgms year ago

* "Season forecast revised to 5% decline from previous 7%"

* Jan total Fonterra New Zealand milk collection 172.5 million kgms versus 175.0 million kgms year ago