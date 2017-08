May 4 (Reuters) - Food Idea Holdings Ltd

* Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of properties

* Deal at a total consideration of HK$25 million

* Purchasers, being indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of co, have entered into provisional agreement with vendor, an independent third party

* Says asset wheel limited to sell and units of co as purchasers to acquire properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: