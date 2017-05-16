BRIEF-Food Wise clarifies on press article regarding expansion of group's operations

May 16 (Reuters) - Food Wise Holdings Ltd:
* Save as disclosed, confirms it is not aware of any reason that caused increase in price, trading volume of shares
* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company
* Noted certain press articles on 16 May 2017 regarding expansion of operations through franchising in China, Japan and Taiwan
* "As at date of announcement, no decision has been made to pursue any (expansion-related) opportunities"