3 months ago
BRIEF-Food Wise clarifies on press article regarding expansion of group's operations
May 16, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Food Wise clarifies on press article regarding expansion of group's operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Food Wise Holdings Ltd:

* Save as disclosed, confirms it is not aware of any reason that caused increase in price, trading volume of shares

* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Noted certain press articles on 16 May 2017 regarding expansion of operations through franchising in China, Japan and Taiwan

* "As at date of announcement, no decision has been made to pursue any (expansion-related) opportunities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

