BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
Feb 24 Foot Locker Inc
* Foot Locker, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 same store sales rose 5 percent
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Foot Locker Inc - excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for Q4 increased 6.1 percent
* Foot Locker Inc - at January 28, 2017, company's merchandise inventories were $1,307 million, 1.7 percent higher than at end of Q4 last year
* Foot Locker Inc - qtrly sales $2,113 million versus $2,007 million
* Foot Locker Inc - "currently face a softer sales environment than at this time last year"
* Foot Locker Inc - planning for a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and a double-digit earnings per share increase for full year of 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.