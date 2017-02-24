Feb 24 Foot Locker Inc

* Foot Locker, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 same store sales rose 5 percent

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foot Locker Inc - excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for Q4 increased 6.1 percent

* Foot Locker Inc - at January 28, 2017, company's merchandise inventories were $1,307 million, 1.7 percent higher than at end of Q4 last year

* Foot Locker Inc - qtrly sales $2,113 million versus $2,007 million

* Foot Locker Inc - "currently face a softer sales environment than at this time last year"

* Foot Locker Inc - planning for a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and a double-digit earnings per share increase for full year of 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share $1.42

* Q4 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S