BRIEF-Foot Locker updates outlook for Q1 and full year 2017

April 20 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc

* Foot Locker, Inc. updates outlook for first quarter and full year 2017

* Foot Locker Inc says expects earnings in Q1 ending April 29 to be equal to or slightly below last year's record earnings, or $1.36 to $1.39 per share

* Comparable store sales in Q1 are expected to increase at a low-single digit percentage rate

* Updated its Q1 and full year 2017 outlook in light of previously noted slow start to fiscal year in February

* Foot Locker - Sluggish Q1 is expected to result in revised full-year earnings per share percentage increase in mid-single digits, excluding 53(rd) week

* Foot Locker - Delay in issuance of majority of income tax refund checks until after nba all-star game signifcantly affected Feb comparable store sales

* Foot Locker Inc says "disappointed in overall sales performance in Q1" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: