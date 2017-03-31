FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forbes receives confirmation of plan of reorganization
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Forbes receives confirmation of plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Forbes Energy Services Ltd:

* Forbes receives confirmation of plan of reorganization company set to emerge in April

* Forbes Energy Services Ltd - debtors, which filed for chapter 11 on January 23, 2017, anticipate that plan will become effective in mid-april 2017

* Forbes Energy Services Ltd - debtors will achieve a net reduction in their debt by approximately $230 million

* Forbes Energy Services - through restructuring process and upon emergence, debtors will achieve a net reduction in their debt by approximately $230 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

