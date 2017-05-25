FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford announces global leadership team appointments
May 25, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ford announces global leadership team appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford announces global leadership team appointments

* Says Raj Nair to lead Ford North America

* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific

* Says Hau Thai-Tang to lead Global Product Development and Purchasing

* Says Ken Washington named Vice President, Research and Advanced Engineering, and Chief Technology Officer

* Says Jeff Lemmer is elected Chief Operating Officer, Information Technology

* Says Kenneth R. Kent is named Vice President and Treasurer

* Says Dave Schoch will be retiring from Ford

* Says Neil Schloss is appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mobility

* Says Sherif Marakby rejoins company as VP, Autonomous Vehicles and Electrification; Bradley Gayton appointed Group Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

