5 months ago
BRIEF-Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford issues safety compliance recall in North America

* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles to inspect left-hand door handle spring

* safety compliance recall for approximately 6,000 2017 ford mustang vehicles to inspect the left interior door handle return spring

* affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock assembly plant, Jan. 13, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2017

* not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue Source text (ford.to/2mNxaWg) Further company coverage:

