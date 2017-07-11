BRIEF-AAR Corp announces $250 mln stock repurchase authorization
* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's common stock
July 11 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford issues safety recall for certain 2017 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-liter gas engine vehicles with 6F35 transmissions to replace Torque converters
* Ford - issuing recall for about 6,000 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-liter gas engine-equipped vehicles with 6f35 transmissions
* Ford Motor Co says is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the vehicles involved in the recall
* Ford - recall involves about 5,914 vehicles in North America, including 5,183 in U.S., 32 in federalized territories, 687 in Canada and 12 in Mexico Source text: (ford.to/2sLFjeo) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian stocks edged up on Tuesday as traders bet lawmakers would approve President Michel Temer's plans to revamp labor regulations despite an ongoing political crisis. The planned labor reform, which investors see as critical to boost long-term economic growth, is expected to clear a final Senate vote later in the day. Traders said the vote will serve as a gauge of lawmaker's support for Temer's reform platform, which came under pressure in recent