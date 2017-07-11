July 11 Ford Motor Co:

* Ford issues safety recall for certain 2017 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-liter gas engine vehicles with 6F35 transmissions to replace Torque converters‍​

* Ford - issuing recall for about 6,000 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-liter gas engine-equipped vehicles with 6f35 transmissions

* Ford Motor Co says is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the vehicles involved in the recall

* Ford - recall involves about 5,914 vehicles in North America, including 5,183 in U.S., 32 in federalized territories, 687 in Canada and 12 in Mexico