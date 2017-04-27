FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford Motor Co Q1 earnings per share $0.40
April 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor Co Q1 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39; Q1 revenue $39.15 billion versus $37.72 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $34.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "2017 company outlook consistent with previous guidance"

* For 2017, continue to expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $142.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect FY cost efficiencies of nearly $3 billion to mostly offset costs outside of investments in emerging opportunities

* Q1 automotive revenue $36.48 billion versus $35.26 billion

* Says Q1 automotive results were driven by North America; Europe and Asia-Pacific were also profitable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

