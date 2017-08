March 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Credit Company LLC:

* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing

* Issued and sold $400 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due March 28, 2022

* Co issued and sold $850 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.339% notes due March 28, 2022