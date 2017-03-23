March 23 Ford Motor Co:

* Ford Motor Co - expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion in 2017

* Ford - continue to expect ford credit’s pre-tax profit to be about $1.5 billion in 2017 and to improve in 2018

* Ford - eps guidance for q1 of 2017 in the range of $0.30 to $0.35 for both earnings per share (gaap) and adjusted earnings per share (non-gaap)

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ford Motor-2017 total co adjusted pre-tax profit expectation is lower than 2016 driven by planned investments in emerging opportunities - sec filing

* Ford Motor - expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to improve in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: