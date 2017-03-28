FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ford Motor invests $1.2 bln in three Michigan facilities
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor invests $1.2 bln in three Michigan facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Says investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities

* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco

* Says also plans to create or retain 130 jobs, invest $150 million to expand capacity for engine components for vehicles at Romeo engine plant

* Ford's announced investments in Michigan assembly plant and Romeo Engine plant were part of negotiations with United Auto Workers Union in 2015

* Says in addition, investing $200 million for advanced data center; new data center will be located at company's Flat Rock assembly plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.