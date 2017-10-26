BRIEF-Ford Motor says FY capital spending outlook remains on track for about $7 bln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Says outlook for full year capital spending remains on track for about $7 billion- SEC filing‍​

* Says ongoing capital spending amount to support development, growth, restructuring expected to be about $8 billion annually through 2020

* Says now expect full year pension contributions to funded plans to be about $1.5 billion, higher than prior guidance of about $1 billion

* Says plans to pull ahead about $500 million of 2018 planned pension funding into Q4 to achieve a cash tax benefit