BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
March 10 Ford Motor Co
* Ford names Lynn Vojvodich to board of directors
* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.