April 6 Ford Motor Co

* Says will hire an additional 976 people to help production of its smaller sport utility vehicle EcoSport at its Romanian unit Automobile Craiova.

* Says current staff at Automobile Craiova stands at 2,715.

* Says production of EcoSport will start in the fall of 2017.

* Says investment to build the vehicle is of up to 200 million euros ($213.00 million).

* Says will continue to assess the possibility of building new products at its Craiova plant to make full use of existing output and technology while holding "productive talks" with the Romanian government over improving infrastructure and logistics. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)