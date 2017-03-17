BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum

March 17 (Reuters) - Forent Energy Ltd:
* Forent Energy Ltd. announces termination of amalgamation
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
* Received notice from perisson petroleum corporation that it will not be proceeding with previously announced amalgamation with forent
* Brad Perry, forent's CFO has tendered his resignation
* Greg Florence CPA, CMA has been hired as Contract CFO, effective immediately
* Says key condition of amalgamation was that perisson petroleum corporation was to raise $40 million in new equity
* As They have failed to raise that amount, perisson considers amalgamation agreement to have expired