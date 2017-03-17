FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
March 17, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Forent Energy Ltd:

* Forent Energy Ltd. announces termination of amalgamation

* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company

* Received notice from perisson petroleum corporation that it will not be proceeding with previously announced amalgamation with forent

* Brad Perry, forent's CFO has tendered his resignation

* Greg Florence CPA, CMA has been hired as Contract CFO, effective immediately

* Says key condition of amalgamation was that perisson petroleum corporation was to raise $40 million in new equity

* As They have failed to raise that amount, perisson considers amalgamation agreement to have expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

