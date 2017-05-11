FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP reports Q1 loss per share $0.85
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 11, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP reports Q1 loss per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy Lp:

* Foresight Energy LP reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.85

* Foresight Energy LP qtrly coal sales of $227.8 million on sales volumes of 5.3 million tons, each a nearly 40pct increase from prior year period

* Foresight Energy LP - cost of coal produced was $117.8 million, or $22.80 per ton sold, for Q1 2017 compared to $89.2 million, or $23.86 per ton sold

* Qtrly total revenues $230.394 million versus $166.085 million

* Foresight Energy LP qtrly total revenues $230.4 million versus $166.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

