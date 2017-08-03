BRIEF-Forest City Q2 FFO per share $0.39

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc
* Forest City reports 2017 second-quarter and year-to-date results
* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.40
* Q2 FFO per share $0.39
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.50 to $1.55
* Q2 revenue $236.4 million versus $226 million
* Forest City Realty Trust Inc - expect to recommend to board an increase in dividend for balance of 2017
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S