3 months ago
BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
May 15, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland

* Forest City Realty Trust - consolidated class action and derivative litigation was filed challenging proposed reclassification

* Forest City Realty Trust - MoU provides for settlement and dismissal of action with prejudice, along with complete release all claims Source text: (bit.ly/2r87eaF) Further company coverage:

