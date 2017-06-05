FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
June 5, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc:

* Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal

* Forestar Group - ‍will review D.R. Horton proposal to determine course of action that it believes is in best interest of company and its stockholders​

* Forestar Group - board of directors continues to recommend that forestar's stockholders vote in favor of adoption of Starwood merger agreement​

* Forestar Group-board has not made determination as to whether D.R. Horton's proposal constitutes superior proposal under terms of Starwood deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

