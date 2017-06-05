BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal

June 5 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc:
* Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
* Forestar Group - will review D.R. Horton proposal to determine course of action that it believes is in best interest of company and its stockholders
* Forestar Group - board of directors continues to recommend that forestar's stockholders vote in favor of adoption of Starwood merger agreement
* Forestar Group-board has not made determination as to whether D.R. Horton's proposal constitutes superior proposal under terms of Starwood deal