4 months ago
BRIEF-Forestar Group to be acquired by Starwood Capital group for $605 mln
#Market News
April 14, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Forestar Group to be acquired by Starwood Capital group for $605 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc

* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group

* Total transaction equity value is approximately $605 million

* Starwood will acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of company for $14.25 per share in cash

* Transaction price of $14.25 per share represents an 8.2% premium to 90-day volume weighted average price of common stock of co

* Board unanimously approved merger agreement and has recommended approval of merger by forestar's stockholders

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* JMP Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

