June 29 Forestar Group Inc
* Forestar announces agreement with D.R. Horton and
terminates Starwood merger agreement
* Forestar also announced today that it has terminated its
previously announced merger agreement with Starwood Capital
Group
* Entered into definitive agreement with D.R. Horton under
which D.R. Horton will acquire 75 pct of outstanding shares of
co common stock for $17.75 per share in cash
* Forestar is also announcing cancellation of its special
meeting of stockholders which was scheduled to be held on July
7, 2017
* Says Forestar paid Starwood a $20 million termination fee
* As part of transaction, forestar and D.R. Horton will
enter into a stockholder's agreement and a master supply
agreement
