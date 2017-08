April 18 (Reuters) - Forever Entertainment SA:

* Signs an agreement with Hanakai studio

* The company to become a sole distributor of the electronic version of 'Prodigy' game on PC platform

* The 'Prodigy' game to debut on Steam platform in Q4

* The company also owns exclusive distribution rights to release game on other platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)