4 months ago
BRIEF-ForFarmers initiates share buy-back programme of its own shares
May 2, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-ForFarmers initiates share buy-back programme of its own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - ForFarmers Nv:

* Reg-ForFarmers n.v.: ForFarmers initiates announced share buy-back programme of its own shares

* On 26 April 2017, annual general meeting of shareholders authorised ForFarmers n.v. ("ForFarmers") to initiate a programme to repurchase its own shares

* Will repurchase its own shares for a period of 18 months for (a) an amount between 40 million euros and 60 million euros ($43.65 million and $65.48 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

