May 11 (Reuters) - FORFARMERS NV

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT: MARGINAL GROWTH (INCLUDING SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT POUND STERLING)

* Q1 EBITDA: MARKED GROWTH

* SAYS MARKET CIRCUMSTANCES IN UNITED KINGDOM REMAIN CHALLENGING IN SHORT TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)